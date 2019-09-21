Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alleged robber surprised by residents, falls to death from balcony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 21, 2019 16:07
A 40-year-old man fell to his death on Saturday afternoon after allegedly attempting to break into a Haifa apartment.

The preliminary investigation by police on location revealed that the man had attempted to break into a third-story apartment. The residents of the apartment arrived at the apartment, surprising him, and during his attempted escape through the balcony, the robber accidentally fell to his death.MDA paramedics said that the "injured man was found lying on the ground near the entrance to the building, unconscious with multi-systemic injuries after apparently falling from a height of several floors."



