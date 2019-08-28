Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least two explosions throughout the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 00:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

There have been at least two explosions throughout the Gaza Strip late Tuesday night targeting Hamas police officers, according to reports.

Previous reports of six explosions were incorrect. The Gaza Interior Ministry has now issued a state of alert for all security and police services. 

At least three people are dead and others injured.

The IDF has denied any reports of involvement in the strikes. 

The attacks come after four mortars were fired from Gaza into Israel earlier on Tuesday afternoon. 


