Attorney General: Ban Marzel and Gopstein, not Ben Gvir

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, has submitted his opinion Central Election Committee ahead of the hearings set for tomorrow regarding requests to ban certain parties, Israeli sources reported on Tuesday.





According to the source, Mandelblit believes that while Baruch Marzel and Benzion Gopstein should be banned from running for the Knesset, Itamar Ben Gvir should be allowed to run.

Unlike Mandelblit, State Attorney Shai Nitzan believes the entire list should be banned from running.

