Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Australian police investigate report of armed man in downtown Sydney

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 07:47
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


SYDNEY/MELBOURNE - Australian police are investigating unconfirmed reports of an armed man in downtown Sydney, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday.


Police urged the public to avoid the area around King and Clarence Streets, in the central business district of Australia's largest city, where they were conducting an operation.

Police gave no further information but Seven News said a man was in custody after arming himself with a knife and running through downtown Sydney.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 13, 2019
Japan says S.Korea failed to justify trade restriction

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings