Ben-Gvir to Smotrich: You vanished, time to show responsibility

Leader of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video on Tuesday in which he called on Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “show responsibility” and agree to unite their respective parties.“Come join a winning union,” Ben Gvir told the minister. Smotrich, who is the leader of Tkuma, said in a previous video that religious Zionism “will not be erased.” He also claimed he wanted a union of all parties to better speak for right-leaning Religious Zionists in the country.Ben-Gvir said in his own video, addressed to the minister, that his party agreed to such a union, “you vanished.”