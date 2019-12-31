The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ben-Gvir to Smotrich: You vanished, time to show responsibility

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 17:20
Leader of Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir released a video on Tuesday in which he called on Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to “show responsibility” and agree to unite their respective parties.
“Come join a winning union,” Ben Gvir told the minister. Smotrich, who is the leader of Tkuma, said in a previous video that religious Zionism “will not be erased.” He also claimed he wanted a union of all parties to better speak for right-leaning Religious Zionists in the country.
Ben-Gvir said in his own video, addressed to the minister, that his party agreed to such a union, “you vanished.”
 
 

Minister Steinitz: This is a historic day for the State of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 05:21 PM
Iraqi leaders assure Americans' safety in call with Mike Pompeo
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 04:49 PM
Health Minister lauds food labeling reform, ‘basic right to be informed’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 04:27 PM
New Attorney General of the State Comptroller: Yoel Hadar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 04:02 PM
Tamano-Shata: Israeli welfare failed, the govt must take responsibility
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 03:57 PM
Shaked: Supreme Court shouldn't rule on Netanyahu’s ability to be elected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 03:56 PM
Turkey says will not evacuate posts in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 02:31 PM
Trump says Iran 'orchestrating' attack on US embassy in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 02:18 PM
Ivory Coast militia leader sentenced to 20 years for role in civil war
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 02:11 PM
Iraqi protesters storm, burn a security post at US embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 02:08 PM
Iraq's prime minister warns against aggression towards foreign embassies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 01:58 PM
US embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 01:57 PM
Bezalel Smotrich: I will not take part in the united list at all costs
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 11:53 AM
Several people rescued after fire breaks in building near Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 12/31/2019 11:31 AM
Protesters outside US Baghdad embassy condemn air strikes
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 10:51 AM
