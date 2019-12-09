Benjamin Netanyahu calls for last ditch talks with Blue and White

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a final call to the heads of Blue and White to negotiate with him on a unity government ahead of Wednesday night deadline to prevent a third election in under a year.Netanyahu rejected Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s offer to negotiate on condition that the prime minister would say publicly that he would not seek immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases.“They refused every offer to form a wide unity government,” Netanyahu said. “Now, when there are only two days left, they are demanding conditions merely to talk.”