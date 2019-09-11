Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with military heads after rocket attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 00:33
Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu met with the military and security leaders at the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv, where the Ministry of Defense is headquartered, after two rockets were shot from Gaza on Tuesday evening.

Rocket sirens went off in Ashdod and Ashkelon at about 9 p.m. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket while another fell in an open field near Ashkelon.


