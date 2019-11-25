Benjamin Netanyahu meets with supporters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with local mayors who support Likud on Monday."I feel the energies in the field," he said. "There are energies I have never felt before - and I am not generally considered optimistic. There is a lot of pain but also a lot of support from Israeli citizens.""We still have a mission and to the extent possible to form a unity government," Netanyahu added. "The contacts did not stop - they exist. This is necessary for reasons not all of which I can elaborate on."Lod Mayor Haim Revivo, Modiin Mayor Haim Bibs, Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot and others expressed their support of the prime minister.