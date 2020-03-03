Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesman is leaving

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's English-language spokesman Evan Cohen announced on Tuesday that he was leaving his post to return to academia. Cohen is a linguistics professor at Tel Aviv University.He told Netanyahu before the September election that he would leave when it was over, but because there were no conclusive results he remained in the position until Monday's election. Cohen said that Netanyahu and his team wanted him to stay, but the university insisted upon his return to being a professor, which is his career. It was a "fantastic job and I worked with fantastic people," Cohen said. Cohen was appointed to his position in July 2019. He was born in Durban, South Africa, and moved to Israel at age nine. He said he has tenure at TAU and did not need the job, but Netanyahu saw him interviewed on i24 about Amir Ohana becoming the first gay minister, and recruited him for the post.“You don’t say no to a prime minister,” Cohen said at the time.