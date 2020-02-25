Bennett: Liberman is the one who began payments to Hamas

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Yisrael Bytenu leader Avigdor Liberman saying he is “fully, totally on the Left” and that he is the one who “designed” the policy of transferring payments to Hamas from Qatar.Bennett refused to allow the reporter on Channel 12 during the Tuesday interview to complete his sentence that Bennett is now the minister of defense, not Liberman. Bennett vowed to “collect more bodies” of Hamas members to offer Israel bargaining chips against Hamas to get back the remains of IDF solders kept by that terror group.