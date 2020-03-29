Bennett allocates 700 troops to assist police in quarantine enforcement

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Sunday evening, saying "I have just signed the allotment of 700 IDF soldiers to assist police in enforcement. In the duo, there will be a soldier alongside a police officer. The assignment requires government approval tonight."

Bennett emphasized that "the soldiers will not carry weapons and will not carry out any enforcement on their own, but will only accompany the police. This would double the police layout twice so that instead of having two policemen moving in pairs, there would be a soldier alongside each police officer."

The decision will be submitted government approval later in the evening.