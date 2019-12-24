Bennett refused Shaked’s request to join other parties

Defense Minister and New Right party leader Naftali Bennett rejected Shaked’s request on the basis he was waiting to see the party in opinion polls. According to the report released by Kipa news, if the party drops below five seats, they will consider a union with other parties.The decision comes following the New Right’s failure to pass the threshold during an independent run in the lead up to the April 2019 election, leading the party to join other Religious Zionist parties to form the Yamina technical bloc, which they left following the September 2019 election.