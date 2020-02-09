Benny Gantz: Netanyahu runs a campaign on the backs of Ethiopian Jews

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz tweeted on Sunday criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."We are appalled to see how Netanyahu runs a cynical election campaign on the backs of the remaining Ethiopian Jews and their families whom he neglected for a decade - only because he lost control. During his tenure, thousands of people are stuck in camps in Gondar and after the election he will again forget about them," Gantz tweeted,He continued, "As Prime Minister, I will immediately raise all those who are eligible to rise and stop their suffering. No rejections, no winks and no election campaign at the expense of people's lives."