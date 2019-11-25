Blue and White may form Knesset committee to curb Netanyahu's immunity

Blue and White is examining the possibility of establishing a Knesset committee with the aim of curbing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immunity should he request it, Israeli media sources reported.The party is of the opinion that if a majority in the Knesset is reaached for the commission, Knesset Attorney General Eyal Yinon will approve its establishment even though a coalition has not yet been formed. The greatest obstacle for forming such a commission at this point though, according to media sources, are former defense minister Avigdor Liberman and his party Yisrael Beitenu.