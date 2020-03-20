Bolsonaro expects coronavirus outbreak to peak in 3 to 4 months
By REUTERS
MARCH 20, 2020 01:27
The coronavirus outbreak in Brazil is expected to peak in three or four months, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that the country should then return to normality in six to seven months' time.
Speaking via a broadcast on his Facebook page on the day Brazil's death toll from the outbreak rose to seven, Bolsonaro said his government is taking actionable measures to fight it, and that his role is not to cause panic in the country.
