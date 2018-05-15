Border Police find Molotov cocktail in 17-year-old's school bag

Border Police detained a 17-year-old boy from east Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, whom an officer perceived to be acting suspiciously. The police spokesman said that after searching the boy's school bag, police found a Molotov cocktail containing flammable material that they suspected the boy was planning on using. The boy was brought in for further questioning.



The Israel Police is currently deployed in all areas in Jerusalem and said it will "continue to openly and covertly identify those who intend to violate and harm the safety of the public and its property."



