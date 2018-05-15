May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Border Police find Molotov cocktail in 17-year-old's school bag

By
May 15, 2018 11:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Border Police detained a 17-year-old boy from east Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, whom an officer perceived to be acting suspiciously. The police spokesman said that after searching the boy's school bag, police found a Molotov cocktail containing flammable material that they suspected the boy was planning on using. The boy was brought in for further questioning.

The Israel Police is currently deployed in all areas in Jerusalem and said it will "continue to openly and covertly identify those who intend to violate and harm the safety of the public and its property." 


Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Palestinian President Abbas in hospital for minor surgery

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut