June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Border Police shoot suspicious Palestinian near Abu Dis checkpoint

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2018 13:50
Border Police personnel shot a suspicious Palestinian man who didn't hede to orders to identify himself at a checkpoint near Abu Dis, the police spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the police report, the man walked towards the vehicle-only checkpoint while swearing and making religious exclamations, arousing the Border Police's suspicion.

One of the soldiers called upon the man to stop and then fired a warning shot into the air, in accordance with army regulations.

When the man failed to respond and continued making his was towards the checkpoint, the soldier shot him in the leg.

The suspect, a Palestinian man in his thirties from Kfar Sa'ir in east Gush Etzion, was fully conscious when taken to receive further medical treatment.

The area has been closed off while bomb disposal experts are examining a suspicious black bag the man was carrying with him.  


By REUTERS

