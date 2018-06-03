Border police arrest Palestinian suspect after petrol bomb

Border police units arrested a Palestinian suspect after he threw a petrol bomb at border police officers in the Shuafat area on Sunday morning, according to police foreign press spokesman.



During riots that took place in the Shuafat area, the suspect was spotted as he threw a petrol bomb at officers who responded by immediately arresting the suspect, no injuries were incurred.



After the arrest, the 16 year-old suspect was brought to the border police base where he was questioned for being involved in attempts to attack officers on routine patrol around Jerusalem's neighborhood.



