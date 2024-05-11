Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump's son Barron will not represent Florida at Republican convention

By REUTERS

Former US President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will not be a delegate representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July due to prior commitments, the office of his mother Melania said on Friday.

On Thursday, a campaign official said Barron Trump, 18, had been selected by the state party as a delegate from Florida, a notable move given that he has kept largely out of the public eye during the campaign.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania Trump’s office said in a statement.

In Florida, presidential campaigns submit a list of proposed delegates to the state party, which in this case would have included Barron.

UAE denounces statement inviting to participate in Gaza's administration
By REUTERS
05/11/2024 01:04 AM
Moody's left Israel's credit rating at A2, reconfirming negative outlook
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 11:59 PM
Ukrainian attack kills three, sparks fire at oil depot in Luhansk
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 11:44 PM
Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages for prisoners deal
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:23 PM
State Department report won't find Israel in violation of weapons terms
By HANNAH SARISOHN , REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:20 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures in Israel genocide case
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 08:47 PM
Dutch artist misses Eurovision rehearsal after 'incident'
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 08:10 PM
Hamas claims Israeli responsbility for no ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 07:37 PM
'Palestine to continue seeking full UN membership'
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 07:03 PM
Israeli Foreign Minister denounces UN decision on Palestinian UN status
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 06:46 PM
Israeli Security Cabinet continues a 'measured' operation in Rafah
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 04:46 PM
Death toll from floods in Brazil hits 126 as rain returns
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 03:29 PM
Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in Misgav Am - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 02:14 PM
UKMTO receives a report of an incident 195 nm east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/10/2024 09:31 AM
Blinken expected to submit highly critical Israel report to congress
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2024 08:14 AM