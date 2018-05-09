May 09 2018
Britain tells Trump: Spell out how you will deal with Iran now

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 15:00
LONDON - Britain called on the United States to spell out its vision of a new negotiated settlement with Iran after President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal.

"Now that the Trump administration has left the JCPOA, the responsibility falls on them to describe how they in Washington will build a new negotiated solution to our shared concerns," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament.

Johnson said he had no problem with Trump's goal for a lasting solution to Iran's nuclear threat, but added: "The question is: how does the US propose to achieve it?"


