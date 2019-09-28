Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British tanker close to docking in Dubai after detention by Iran

By REUTERS
September 28, 2019 14:08
STOCKHOLM - The Stena Impero, a British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, was approaching docks in Dubai on Saturday, the company that owns it said.

"Finally approaching berth in Dubai right now," Stena Bulk Chief Executive Erik Hanell told Reuters in a text message.The standoff had stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.


