British tanker close to docking in Dubai after detention by Iran

STOCKHOLM - The Stena Impero, a British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, was approaching docks in Dubai on Saturday, the company that owns it said.



"Finally approaching berth in Dubai right now," Stena Bulk Chief Executive Erik Hanell told Reuters in a text message.The standoff had stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });