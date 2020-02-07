Brother of ramming attack suspect says it was a car accident

The brother of the man suspected of carrying out a ramming attack near the Jerusalem First station that injured twelve Golani soldiers int the early hours of Thursday morning said it was an accident, and not a deliberate attack, Walla reported on Friday.On Thursday, Israeli forces arrested 24 year-old Khaled al-Tourman from east Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood.His brother said that it was an accident and that he accompanied al-Tourman to a police station to turn himself him and they had notified the authorities in advance.Among the soldiers, one was injured critically and is still hospitalized in serious condition.