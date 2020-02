Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said that there is “no proof” the targeted killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani “made America safer,” he was speaking on Saturday night at the New Hampshire debate, Walla reported.

“This is another thing we learned in the Iraq war,” he said, “it’s not smart to take a man down if you don’t know what you’re doing.”



Buttigieg served in Afghanistan in 2014 as an armed driver while serving in the US Navy.