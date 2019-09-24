Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cellcom CEO: I don't like firing workers, but it's time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 24, 2019 10:13
The CEO of the Israeli telecommunication company Cellcom, Nir Sztern, confirmed reports about a wave of layoffs in the company on Tuesday, reported Maariv.

"I don't like firing workers, but it's time," said Sztern, who also announced "a tough and painful recovery plan aimed at bringing Cellcom back to safety.""The primary goal is to bring Celllcom back to profitability and financial stability. To my deep sorrow, part of the plan includes firing workers. After the painful move, most of you will be able to work in a workplace that will grant you a fair wage and secure employment," added Sztern.


