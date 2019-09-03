Chabad opens in Rwanda, as nation haunted by genocide builds for future

Rwanda, one of the smallest countries in Africa, is marked by a history of violence and genocide.



Its small but rapidly growing Jewish community includes men and women who moved there to assist with poverty relief, health care and economic development.With the vision of serving the fledgling Jewish community’s spiritual needs, Rabbi Chaim and Dina Bar Sella are set to open a new Chabad center in the capital city of Kigali that will include the nation’s first synagogue, served by the country’s first permanent rabbi.



