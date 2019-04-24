Chabad emissaries in Nairobi attacked and beaten in violent robbery

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Chabad emissaries serving in Nairobi were attacked and beaten during a violent robbery in the Kenyan capital on Wednesday night.



Rabbi Shmuel Notik and his wife Chaya were beaten and tied-up at the Chabad House in Nairobi by a gang of five robbers.

Notik, who is Israeli and moved to Kenya with his family in 2014, was lightly wounded, whilst his wife was hit in the head by the robbers during the ordeal and required surgery following the attack.It's believed they beat the rabbi after he tried to call the police. The gang then threatened that they would attack him and his family if he didn't cooperate.However, soon after threatening Notik, the gang reportedly went into the couple's bedroom where Notik's wife was sleeping. It's at this point that she was attacked by the men, hit in the head and beaten. The assailants skipped over the children's rooms.The gang allegedly beat the couple with sticks and continued to threaten them.The couple and their three children reportedly managed to escape the assailants and lock themselves in a bathroom in the Chabad House, where they waited for the police to arrive.In addition, several local reports said the robbers also gagged, and bound the hands and feet of two yeshiva students who were also at the Chabad House at the time of the robbery.The robbers trashed the Chabad House and stole thousands of dollars worth of computers, mobile phones, religious articles, jewelry food and industrial kitchen equipment. The couple's passports were also taken by the gang.This is not the first time Notik has been the victim of a robbery. In 2014, JTA reported that soon after moving to Kenya, Notik was robbed at knife point while on his way to the synagogue on a Friday night.He didn't have any valuables on him to give the assailants and handed over his prayer book and a lapel pin, along with a shofar he was carrying.The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the incident was being handled by the local police, while the Israeli Consul in Kenya, Michael Buzaglo, contacted the rabbi and his family and said he will help as much as possible.

