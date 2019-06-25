Child rape case: Court retracts indictment against Mahmoud Katusa

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

The court cancelled the indictment of Mahmoud Nazmi Abed Alhamid Katusa after arresting him and charging him with rape, assault and abduction, of a 7-year-old girl. last Monday.

The case has been under the scrutiny by the public since it was made public last Monday.

“We don’t think he [Katusa] raped that child. We’re afraid the attacker is still walking about free,” a a resident of the ultra-Orthodox settlement said in an interview with Radio 103 FM, The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, reported. It “doesn’t make sense that an Arab takes a 7-year-old girl… and drags her away when there are thousands of children in the street and haredi adults, and she’s crying and resisting the whole time.”

Channel 12 reported on Tuesday that no document existed proving the rape of the child and that apart from the child’s identification of Katusa, no proof existed to connect him to the crime.

Furthermore, the girl only identified him after having spoken to her teacher at school, Channel 12 said.

Question marks further surround the actions of the police as it did not send the underwear of the 7-year-old rape victim to a forensic lab, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

Such an examination may have revealed the attacker’s DNA and thus solved the case. Police claimed the underwear was over a week-old at the time the family reported the crime.

Katusa provided the police with an alibi for the time and place the crime took place, upon which the investigators suggested the attack took place at a different time and location.









Hadash-Ta'al co-chairman MK Ayman Odeh bashed the police for the arrest of Katusa.



"It turns out that the only nationalistic thing in this story was police negligence in the investigation of Katusa," Odeh said. "A military prosecution that strengthens the occupation of millions of Palestinians will not be able to carry out a fair trial. "

The Military Advocate-General reported on Monday that there is no indication that the rape was motivated by nationalistic ideology, Maariv reported. However, the attorney for the family – which lives in the Binyamin area of the West Bank – from the Honenu National legal defense organization told Ynet that the suspect attacked the girl because she was Jewish.

Right-wing politicians rushed to call the rape a hate-motivated “terrorist attack,” when Katusa, who is Palestinian was arrested. An anonymous source within the military prosecutor’s office told Channel 12 that they had no choice but to indict the man quickly notwithstanding the inconsistencies raised about his guilt. For example, police were unable to find genetic evidence proving that the child was present at the crime scene.

