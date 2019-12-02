China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

HONG KONG - China's State Council appointed a slew of new officials to head the world's top gambling hub of Macau, changing key roles including the head of the city's economy and its justice secretary, amid tumbling gambling revenues. The appointments in Macau, a special administrative region of China, come a few weeks ahead of an expected December visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark 20 years of Chinese rule.Macau, which neighbors China's other special administrative region, Hong Kong, announced the changes on a government website late on Sunday.