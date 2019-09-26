China deplores U.S. sanctions on Chinese nationals, entities over Iran Oil





BEIJING - China's Foreign Ministry deplored on Thursday sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese entities and individuals it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington's curbs on Tehran.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing, adding that China's cooperation with Iran was legitimate and legal.

