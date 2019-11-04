China says U.S. should not 'gesticulate' about South China Sea issue

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States should not "gesticulate" about the South China Sea issue.



Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

A U.S. envoy denounced Chinese "intimidation" in the South China Sea at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on Monday and invited them to a special summit in Washington on behalf of President Donald Trump.

