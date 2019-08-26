Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China's 'bullying tactics' won't win respect of int'l community -Pentagon

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 23:11
 WASHINGTON - China is carrying out "coercive interference" in oil and gas activities in waters claimed by Vietnam, the Pentagon said on Monday, accusing Beijing of using bullying tactics.

"Recently, China resumed its coercive interference in Vietnam's longstanding oil and gas activities in the South China Sea," a Pentagon statement said.
"China will not win the trust of its neighbors nor the respect of the international community by maintaining its bullying tactics," the statement added.


