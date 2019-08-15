Chuck Schumer: Israel shows weakness by baring Congresswomen

US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer slammed Israel’s Thursday decision to bar Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country ahead of a planned Friday visit.



“Denying entry to members of the US Congress,” said Schumer, “is a sign of weakness, not strength.” He warned that the recent move will “only hurt the US-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America.”





