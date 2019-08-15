Chuck Schumer: Israel shows weakness by baring Congresswomen

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer slammed Israel’s Thursday decision to bar Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country ahead of a planned Friday visit.
“Denying entry to members of the US Congress,” said Schumer, “is a sign of weakness, not strength.” He warned that the recent move will “only hurt the US-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America.”
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});