Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Chuck Schumer: Israel shows weakness by baring Congresswomen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 20:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer slammed Israel’s Thursday decision to bar Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country ahead of a planned Friday visit.

“Denying entry to members of the US Congress,” said Schumer, “is a sign of weakness, not strength.” He warned that the recent move will “only hurt the US-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America.”


Related Content

Breaking news
August 15, 2019
Ilhan Omar: Trump's Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings