Colombian peace deal critic to face fiery leftist in runoff

BOGOTA - Right-winger Ivan Duque, who wants to overhaul a peace deal with Marxist rebels, won Colombia's first-round presidential election on Sunday, setting up a runoff next month with leftist Gustavo Petro, who has pledged to confront privileged elites.



The first election since the peace accord was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016 now heads for a June 17 runoff to select the successor to President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the five-decade-old conflict.



Share on facebook Share on twitter