Columbia closes borders due to coronavirus, all of Venezuela quarantined

By REUTERS  
MARCH 17, 2020 03:12
Colombia will close its borders from Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will keep them shut until May 30, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

The Andean country currently has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has infected over 174,100 and killed nearly 6,700 worldwide, according to a recent Reuters tally. 

Venezuala's Nicolas Maduro says entire country will enter quarantine on Tuesday due to coronavirus. 
Majority of Chinese coronavirus cases attributed to foreign travelers
  • By REUTERS, REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 03:11 AM
Use of digital means to track coronavirus patients approved
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 02:22 AM
Benny Gantz pledges to get Israel out of political "paralysis"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 01:10 AM
Brazil's foreign trade secretary, who met Trump, has coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 11:18 PM
Egypt reports two deaths and 40 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 10:16 PM
Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:37 PM
US CDC reports 3,536 coronavirus cases, 68 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:35 PM
France to impose movement restrictions: Macron
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:33 PM
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 09:32 PM
PM Netanyahu on new coronavirus rules: No national lock down
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/16/2020 09:17 PM
Blue and White submits term limits bill
Three MKs banned from Knesset due to possible coronavirus exposure
No spying from home in CIA's coronavirus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 08:36 PM
Germany reports jump in coronavirus cases to 6,012, death toll rises to 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2020 08:32 PM
