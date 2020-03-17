Columbia closes borders due to coronavirus, all of Venezuela quarantined

Colombia will close its borders from Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will keep them shut until May 30, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.



The Andean country currently has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has infected over 174,100 and killed nearly 6,700 worldwide, according to a recent Reuters tally.



Venezuala's Nicolas Maduro says entire country will enter quarantine on Tuesday due to coronavirus.