Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces

Coronavirus has spread to almost all of Iran's provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a "minimum" number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday."This disease is a widespread disease," he said during a Cabinet meeting, according to the official presidency website."It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it's a global disease."The health ministry said on Tuesday that 92 people had died so far from coronavirus, one of the highest death tolls outside China where the epidemic originated late last year. It said 2,922 people had been infected with the disease.Among those infected is first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, the IranWire news site reported, citing an "informed source". There was no immediate confirmation from officials.