Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with IDF soldiers at an army base on Sunday and said Israel was obligated to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages.

"We are working on these two tasks, and I am determined to do both things," the minister said. "It will take as long as it takes, but we must do this task. I don't think there is any army in the world that is capable of doing what you do, in these scopes and qualities," he added.