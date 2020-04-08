The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 9,404 infected, 71 dead

The country's youngest virus victim, a 37-year-old with extensive preexisting conditions, died on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2020 09:11
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman crosses a street with her children in Bnei Brak, a town badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and which Israel declared a "restricted zone" due to its high rate of infections, near Tel Aviv, Israel April 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman crosses a street with her children in Bnei Brak, a town badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and which Israel declared a "restricted zone" due to its high rate of infections, near Tel Aviv, Israel April 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
As the country prepares for a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, the number of people with coronavirus continues to spike. Some 71 people were dead Wednesday morning - up six from the night before - and 9,404 people were infected with the novel virus.
Of the sick, 147 are in serious condition - 122 intubated.The country's youngest virus victim, a 37-year-old with extensive preexisting conditions, died on Tuesday.
The government approved additional restrictions that will keep Israelis at home during the holiday. 
Until April 12, there will be no public transportation, only cabs. Israelis cannot travel more than 100 meters from home, including to walk their dogs. The only exceptions are that divorced parents can transport their children and people can still go out to help in the case of emergencies.
 
While food stores will remain open, and on Wednesday morning people can shop for food in their own neighborhoods, beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with few exceptions, they are asked not to travel or shop at all.
Jerusalem will be divided into seven districts and traffic between them will be restricted, unless it’s for an essential need. Some 45 roadblocks have been erected across the country and police are enforcing these regulations, empowered to prevent travel and asking people to supply ID and information about their comings and goings.
Speaking earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the upcoming week would determine whether the situation in the country deteriorates or takes a turn for the better, reminding Israelis that they should eat their Seders in their homes with their nuclear families only. He said he did not want to see an uptick in coronavirus cases a few weeks after the Festival of freedom as Israel did after Purim.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
WHO approves Novacyt's coronavirus testing kit
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 09:26 AM
Israel's 66th coronavirus victim: A 67-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 08:00 AM
NZ PM cautiously optimistic about coronavirus, urges Easter 'staycation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:26 AM
Amazon suspends planned delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:44 AM
Australia's parliament set to pass huge stimulus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:39 AM
Trump says 110,000 ventilators will be added in coming weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 01:23 AM
Health Ministry signs deal to provide equipment for 10k tests a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 11:57 PM
Under new coronavirus rules, US deports 400 migrant children
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:42 PM
France: Fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:28 PM
House committee chair calls Navy secretary to resign, despite apology
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:10 PM
Shaked: I'll fight to prevent changes in the Judicial Election Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 09:25 PM
High Court upholds lockdown of Bnei Brak as legal
Defense Ministry: Include disabled veterans in Passover grant
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 08:52 PM
Knesset approves special NIS 500 grants for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 07:54 PM
UK chief science adviser: Too early to say if coronavirus has peaked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by