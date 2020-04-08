Coronavirus in Israel: 9,404 infected, 71 dead

Until April 12, there will be no public transportation, only cabs. Israelis cannot travel more than 100 meters from home, including to walk their dogs. The only exceptions are that divorced parents can transport their children and people can still go out to help in the case of emergencies.



While food stores will remain open, and on Wednesday morning people can shop for food in their own neighborhoods, beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with few exceptions, they are asked not to travel or shop at all.Jerusalem will be divided into seven districts and traffic between them will be restricted, unless it’s for an essential need. Some 45 roadblocks have been erected across the country and police are enforcing these regulations, empowered to prevent travel and asking people to supply ID and information about their comings and goings.Speaking earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the upcoming week would determine whether the situation in the country deteriorates or takes a turn for the better, reminding Israelis that they should eat their Seders in their homes with their nuclear families only. He said he did not want to see an uptick in coronavirus cases a few weeks after the Festival of freedom as Israel did after Purim.