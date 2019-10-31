Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Court extends remand for alleged wife killer Eliran Melul

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 13:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Magistrate Court extended the remand of Eliran Melul by eight days on Thursday, Melul is suspected of murdering his wife Michal Selah on October 4th at their house in Motzah.

Melul allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck, he was taken to hospital after the alleged crime when he handed over his baby to a neighbor claiming he and his wife had a suicide pact. 



Related Content

Breaking news
October 31, 2019
Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ malfunctions, emergency teams dispatched

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings