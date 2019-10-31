Court extends remand for alleged wife killer Eliran Melul

The Magistrate Court extended the remand of Eliran Melul by eight days on Thursday, Melul is suspected of murdering his wife Michal Selah on October 4th at their house in Motzah.



Melul allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck, he was taken to hospital after the alleged crime when he handed over his baby to a neighbor claiming he and his wife had a suicide pact.







