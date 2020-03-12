The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cuba confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 12, 2020 02:59
Cuba confirmed on Wednesday the first three cases of the new coronavirus in its territory in three Italians who had traveled to the country on Monday, according to state news television.
Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens, residents to several countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 03:04 AM
Teacher in Modi'in infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 02:31 AM
British police report multiple person stabbing incident in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 02:19 AM
Israel Rail cancels trains as conductors enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 01:44 AM
Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 12:52 AM
UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 12:34 AM
1,500 Medical staff members put in quarantine – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/11/2020 08:50 PM
Donald Trump to declare coronavirus national disaster - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 08:02 PM
Israel limits gatherings to 100 people, universities may be closed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/11/2020 07:28 PM
NBA to play without crowds due to coronavirus - health official recommends
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 06:10 PM
Ireland confirms first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 06:02 PM
Sweden reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 05:48 PM
Bulgaria reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 05:03 PM
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UK rises to 456
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 04:08 PM
More than 500 medical sites struck in Syria since 2016
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 03:12 PM
