Czech President Zeman: We are Israel's best friends

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman said that the Czech Republic is Israel's best friend, and that his presence and speech in the Knesset is a message of solidarity to the State of Israel and to the Jewish people.
Zeman, who arrived in Israel on Sunday for a four day visit, spoke at the Knesset on Monday. During his stay, Zeman will inaugurate the Czech House in Jerusalem, an office housing cultural, investment, trade and tourism offices for the Czech Republic.
The Czech House will serve as the first step for an embassy move of the eastern European country, one of the friendliest towards Israel on the European continent, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>