Defense Ministry takes over returning Israelis in time of coronavirus

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday his ministry will take over the issue of returning Israelis who are returning at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.



All those returning to the country will be placed in home quarantine of 14 days, with the exception of those coming back from the US, Italy, France and Spain.



Those who are coming from those four countries will be taken to a checking point in the airport and inspected for the virus. They will then be taken to a guest hotel and placed there until the results return in 48 hours. Negative results will mean they will complete the rest of the 14 days at their homes and a positive result will mean they will be treated accordingly.



The new system will begin to function after the upcoming Saturday.