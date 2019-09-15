Democratic Union: Netanyahu means to torpedo the elections

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Democratic Union said on Sunday they are telling their activists to get ready to a day of violence at the ballot boxes since, according to them, the Likud party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to torpedo the elections, Walla reported.
