Druze, Circassians demand urgent budget transfer to deal with COVID-19

Druze and Circassian council leaders warned the government that they must have a five-year budget plan approved to have the necessary means to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and the rising unemployment figures in their communities, a press release on behalf of Likud MK Eti Atiah reported.



Atiah sent a letter to the government requesting intervention “to prevent the possible erosion of trust with our Druze and Circassians brothers.”



The government approved an emergency budget of NIS 200 million until a new five-year program can be approved but the money was never delivered to the local councils. The Druze community is the only Israeli population currently operating without a clear budget plan, the report claims.