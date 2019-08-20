EU's Tusk: Johnson letter offered no "realistic alternatives" to Brexit

BRUSSELS - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that a letter sent to him by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson included no "realistic alternatives" to the contentious Irish backstop.



"The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found," Tusk said in a Tweet, responding to a Johnson letter on Monday proposing that the European Union agrees to drop the backstop."Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support re-establishing a border. Even if they do not admit it."



