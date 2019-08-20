Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU's Tusk: Johnson letter offered no "realistic alternatives" to Brexit

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 13:48
BRUSSELS - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that a letter sent to him by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson included no "realistic alternatives" to the contentious Irish backstop.

"The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found," Tusk said in a Tweet, responding to a Johnson letter on Monday proposing that the European Union agrees to drop the backstop."Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support re-establishing a border. Even if they do not admit it."


Hot Opinion
Most Read
