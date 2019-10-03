Ecuador declares state of emergency amid protests

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday as massive nationwide protests broke out against the elimination of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.



Interior Minister Maria Romo said 19 people were arrested for blocking roads and other crimes, as thousands took to the streets, burning tyres and chanting slogans.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });