Ecuador declares state of emergency amid protests

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 22:01
Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday as massive nationwide protests broke out against the elimination of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.

Interior Minister Maria Romo said 19 people were arrested for blocking roads and other crimes, as thousands took to the streets, burning tyres and chanting slogans.


