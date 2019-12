Responding to the initiative by Labor MK Omer Bar-Lev to gather 61 signatures form a government led by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, the latter said that “the only way to prevent the elections is through a unity government with a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz."Edelstein further added that “in recent weeks, I have made a great effort to prevent elections, and try to mediate between all the parties in the political system.”