Edelstein responds to High Court ruling: "I will not agree to ultimatums"

Edelstein's response comes amid a heated battle for the coveted position of Knesset Speaker, which retains certain responsibilities on the formation of Knesset committees.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) responded to the High Court ruling on his case Monday evening, saying "The court's intervention into parliamentary proceedings is incorrect. I intend to put [forward] [a vote for the position] of Knesset Speaker and Knesset's agenda as soon as possible, as the circumstances warrant, from the next few days to no later than the date when the Knesset convenes for the establishment of the government. With all due respect, I will not be able to agree to the ultimatum."