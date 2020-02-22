Education Ministry sends medical escort team to quarantined schoolchildren

Minister of Education Rafi Peretz delivered a message on Saturday regarding the schoolchildren currently quarantined after coming in contact with tourists from South Korea, saying "I was updated on the case of students from Makif Tuviahu in Beersheba who came in contact with tourists from South Korea.""We have appointed a school escort team to take care of students staying in quarantine, and we are in continuous contact with the Ministry of Health and are acting in accordance with their guidelines."