Egyptian source: Ceasefire reached starting from 5:30 A.M.

An Egyptian source told Kan news that a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday morning taking effect from 5:30 A.M.The Palestinian Sawa news agency also reported that diplomatic sources had told them that a ceasefire would begin at 5:30 A.M."In light of the Palestinian factions and Islamic Jihad's agreement to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate ceasefire and to maintain peaceful return marches, Israel agreed to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate cease-fire and an end to assassinations, as well as a ceasefire towards protesters," said the diplomatic source to Sawa.