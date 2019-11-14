NYC Conference
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
BREAKING NEWS

Egyptian source: Ceasefire reached starting from 5:30 A.M.

An Egyptian source told Kan news that a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday morning taking effect from 5:30 A.M.

The Palestinian Sawa news agency also reported that diplomatic sources had told them that a ceasefire would begin at 5:30 A.M."In light of the Palestinian factions and Islamic Jihad's agreement to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate ceasefire and to maintain peaceful return marches, Israel agreed to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate cease-fire and an end to assassinations, as well as a ceasefire towards protesters," said the diplomatic source to Sawa.
6 killed, including 2 women, 1 child, in IDF strike - Palestinian report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 02:16 AM
One rocket caused widespread alert from Ashdod to Rehovot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 12:59 AM
IDF attacks Gaza terror targets again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 12:00 AM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims ‘significant’ developments soon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:03 PM
Police respond to rocket which fell in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 10:00 PM
Five rockets intercepted over Ashkelon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 09:12 PM
IDF strikes Palestinian Islamic Jihad outposts in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 08:29 PM
Jordanian Foreign Minister: Israel won't gain security in Gaza operations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 08:24 PM
Israeli official:'This could be over tonight’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 07:12 PM
Jerusalem opens cultural institutions to Gaza Border residents
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 06:35 PM
400 rockets fired on Israel since Tuesday morning from Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:58 PM
IDF drone strikes PIJ terrorist as he was preparing to fire rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:23 PM
Meretz MK Frej: ‘Netanyahu is leading Benny Gantz to political suicide’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 05:05 PM
Criminal overlord Ben Cohen found dead in Tel Aviv home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:04 PM
PFLP announces it expands rockets range beyond Gaza Border Communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/13/2019 04:02 PM
