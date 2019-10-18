'El Clasico’ soccer match postponed due to Catalonia tensions

The Spanish Football Federation decided to postpone the upcoming soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona scheduled for October 26, the Spanish daily Marca reported on Thursday.



The decision was taken due to concerns that the game could become an occasion to protest the recent prison sentences handed down to Catalan leaders over their roles in a 2017 referendum and push for independence from Spain.“El Clasico,” as the match is known, is one of the major sports events in the world. A new date has not been set yet.



